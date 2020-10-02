(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

The regional death toll has reached 3 as a Northern Health man in his 60’s has died of COVID-19.

BC’s death toll increased to 238 after 3 more people passed away in the province today (Friday).

Northern Health has 30 active cases, which is down by 5 from Thursday.

Interior Health has a dozen active cases.

Province-wide there are 1,302 (up by 41).

BC Health officials announced 161 new cases today (Friday), including 1 from the North.

There were no new cases in Interior Health.

63 people are in the hospital (16 in ICU), none are from the North.

There are two people in Interior Health in hospital.

3,114 people under active public health monitoring and with 7,813 people recovered from the virus the recovery rate is 83%.

There are no new community or school outbreaks, however, there has been one new health care outbreak and are now 14 active health care outbreaks.

“We are all facing the same obstacle,” added Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry,” with kindness and compassion to friends and neighbours, and steadfast commitment to doing the right thing, we will get through this together.”