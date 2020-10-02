Fire Chief Sylvain Gauthier says the call came in at around three o’clock on Friday afternoon…

“Quesnel Fire Department was called to a vehicle fire at the corner of Maple Drive and Highway 97. Upon arrival we had a pickup truck fully involved. It is not suspicious but we are unsure at this time what caused the fire, and there were no injuries, everybody is fine.”

Gauthier says the fire was called in by a couple of people…

“The owner and a Conservation Officer just happened to drive by and noticed the vehicle fire at the same time as the owner and called it in.”

Gauthier says they were on scene for about half an hour.

He says the vehicle was destroyed.