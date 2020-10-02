The BC Green Party has announced David Laing of 100 Mile House will be their candidate for the Cariboo-Chilcotin riding.

Laing lives in 100 Mile House, growing organic vegetables for the community.

“I care very much about my community,” Laing says, “In the town of 100 Mile House I want to be able to do more”.

This will be Laing’s first venture in politics.

For Laing, the biggest facing the riding is climate change, and wants BC to move towards renewable energy sources.