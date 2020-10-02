Kathy Somerville, the Manager of the Quesnel & District Chamber of Commerce, says they have had to make some adjustments due to COVID-19, which is why they are holding a virtual event…

“Tonight we do the ZOOM calls. They start at 4 pm and I’ve broken the 10 categories into three different calls, so the announcement of all the winners will be done as of 9 o’clock tonight.”

Somerville says people can view the awards live on the Chamber’s Facebook page.

She says COVID definitely hasn’t dampened the spirit of the awards…

“We have got 33 more nominations over the last year and the year before that we were up by 23, so they’ve just increased rapidly and I’m thrilled to see this, that people are supporting their businesses and thanking them for what they do well, and I am very appreciative of that.”

Somerville says there are 87 nominations this year, representing 65 businesses.

She says the winners will also be recognized on Saturday.

“We’re going to meet in the parking lot across from the arenas. Regency Chrysler and Fraser River GM have donated 10 vehicles, that we’ll put banners on. There will be 10 brand new vehicles. They’ll be lined up, they will go in front of their vehicle and their awards will be presented.”

Somerville says that will be followed by an RCMP escorted parade through town.