The 100 Mile House RCMP launched its Rural Crime Reduction Program back in early September. The program aims to prevent crime on rural properties by cataloging what is on the property by taking pictures of it and bringing it to RCMP.

The program has garnered much interest throughout the community, but packages aren’t being returned to the RCMP. Corporal Ryder Birtwistle says around a hundred packages have been given out, but only one has been returned.

“We’ve really tried to make it as easy as possible”, Birtwistle says, “we don’t even require printed photos, you can just put them on a disk and put drop that into the envelope.”

Birtwistle wants to remind everyone that wishes to participate in the program to return their packages by either bringing it to the RCMP detachment or by mail.