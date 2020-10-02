Matt LeBourdais – Likely Xats’ull Community Forest Ltd, Lisa Kraus – Likely Community Coordinator, Maureen LeBourdais – Director, Area ‘F’ Cariboo Regional District, and Darron Campbell – Manager of Community Services, Cariboo Regional District cut the banner to officially open the Bullion Pit low-mobility trail. (Photo courtesy of Cariboo Regional District)

The Cariboo Regional District has opened it’s newest low-mobility wilderness trail.

The new trail is located at the Bullion Pit historic site, five kilometres west of the town of Likely. The CRD’s now has 25 accessible trail network locations.

The 700-metre trail is suitable for use with mobility aids such as wheelchairs, mobility scooters, and walkers. It can also accommodate walkers with mobility issues, child strollers, and able-bodied users such as hikers and runners.

Funded in part by the BC government’s Rural Dividend fund, the low mobility trail project was a cooperative effort involving the regional district, Northern Development Initiative Trust, Likely Chamber of Commerce, and Likely Xats’ull Community Forest.