A man wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for first-degree murder is believed to be in the south-central B.C. region.

Dyllan Petrin, 19, is a suspect in the homicide of 31-year-old Cody Sleigh.

He is described as 5’5″, medium build, with short dark hair. Petrin has a tattoo on his right forearm and a tattoo of Chinese characters on his neck’s left side.

Petrin is considered armed and dangerous and is not to be approached.

On July 21, Winnipeg Police responded to a shooting where an adult male was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Two days later, the victim, Sleigh, succumbed to his injuries while in hospital. Originally from British Columbia, he had been residing in Winnipeg at the time of his death.

On September 7, detectives from the Winnipeg Police Homicide Unit, with assistance from Williams Lake RCMP, arrested a suspect in the Sleigh’s murder.

Kleon Pop, 32, was arrested in Williams Lake and returned to Winnipeg, where he was charged with First Degree Murder.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Winnipeg Police Homicide investigators at 1-204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 1-204-786-8477.

BC residents who may have information regarding Petrin are asked to call their local police service.