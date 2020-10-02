Williams Lake RCMP responded to a report of a male with a firearm walking on Western Avenue just before 7 this (Thursday) morning.

Police said a strategic response was coordinated and the male attempted to flee but was arrested without incident and a firearm was located in the area.

The firearm is believed to be stolen and the Williams Lake RCMP is looking for the owner of the 300 Weatherby Magnum that was seized.

Police said the suspect was held in custody with multiple outstanding warrants and additional charges of uttering threats and unlawful possession of a firearm are being recommended.

The suspect is well known to the police as a prolific property offender.

Anyone with information about this investigation or if they are the potential owner, are asked to contact the investigator, Constable Grey at 250-392-6211.