A boat trailer in the intersection of Horse Lake Road and Highway 97 (supplied by Murray Casey)

A boat trailer was left stranded after breaking off from its truck at the intersection of Highway 97 and Horse Lake Road.

100 Mile House RCMP were on hand to direct traffic around the boat while it was in the intersection.

A witness said the trailer hitch broke off. and the owner was aware of what happened.

The driver of the truck allowed to leave the scene while waiting for the tow truck.

The trailer was in the intersection for about half an hour before the tow truck arrived to pull the boat away.