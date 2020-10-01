The number of cases of COVID-19 continues to rise across the province. The total number of cases has reached 9,000 as of Wednesday. As the case count climbs across BC, the number in 100 Mile House remains very low.

100 Mile House Mayor Mitch Campsall says residents have been diligent when it comes to staying home when sick. “We’ve had two [cases], but the possibility there’s probably been more”, Campsall says, “But people have been smart, people have said ‘no, I’m going to stay home, no, I’m not going to spread it'”.

Campsall is optimistic and thinks the community will continue to be smart and prevent the spread of COVID-19

Since March, 100 Mile House as only recorded two cases of the novel coronavirus.