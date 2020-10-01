(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

5 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Northern Health, bringing the region to 317, including 39 from the last 8 days.

The North has 2 people hospitalized.

Interior Health saw its total go up by two cases to 535.

Interior Health also has two people in hospital.

The provincial total has reached 9,220 after 82 new cases were identified.

The province set a record by conducting 10,899 tests yesterday (Wednesday).

There are now 1,261 active cases in BC, 69 people are in hospital.

19 are currently in ICU and 2 more have died, raising the death toll to 235.

The recovery rate is 83% with 7,695 people now recovered.

There are no new community outbreaks, but one more healthcare outbreak was identified in Fraser Health and there are now 14 active health care outbreaks.

BREAKDOWN:

535 (+2) – Interior Health

317 (+5)– Northern Health

3,360 – Vancouver Coastal Health

4,712 – Fraser Health

209 – Island Health

87 – outside of Canada