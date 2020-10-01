Councillor Mitch Vik, Council’s liaison to the North Cariboo Seniors Council, updated the city at this week’s City Council meeting on what has been happening.

Vik told Council about their highly successful lawn care program that they hope to adjust for the winter…

“There will be a little bit of money left over in that grant for the yard work because we did get a late start, so I’ve been tasked by the Society to talk to the Foundation and see if we can pivot the last bit of money from that grant into a snow removal grant, to do snow removal for seniors that otherwise could not get it done on their properties.”

The money for the yard work program came from the Quesnel Community Foundation.

Vik says they hope to make it an annual service.

He also talked about some technology training that they were able to do because the city obtained 15 i-pads with a New Horizons grant…

“The city, with a partnership with the North Cariboo Seniors Council, were able to hold no fewer than eight sessions in various seniors focused locations in our community. Those i-Pads of course were still the property of the city, and the city saw fit to dispossess those i-Pads to the Quesnel Seniors Center and the North Cariboo Seniors Council.”

Vik says a dozen of those i-Pads went to the Seniors Center so they can continue doing fun activities there during COVID, and the last three will remain with the Seniors Council for more educational type opportunities with seniors.

Vik says the Council will focus on volunteer recruitment in October, and he says they will be holding an open house week from October 26th to October 30th.