Williams Lake RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing youth.

Constable Sean Doyle said Angel Emile has been reported missing out of Williams Lake and was last seen at approximately 8 pm on Sunday, September 27th.

Emile is described as an Indigenous female, 4 foot 11 inches, weighing 75 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Doyle said she was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black t-shirt, black pants, and a black backpack with a grey stripe.

Anyone with any information regarding Angel Emile’s whereabouts is asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP 250-392-6211.