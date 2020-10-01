The City of Williams Lake will be working with the Community Arts Council and the Downtown BIA to form a mural policy.

The council discussed the policy Tuesday night to develop a Mural Approval Policy and mural funding eligibility criteria.

Mayor Walt Cobb says that the goal to create a policy that is encompassing everything.

“A policy that everybody can live with is happy with,” he said. “What’s happening right now, has changed from when the mural program first started so it could change again in the future.”

Cobb added that they want to get as much information from the community as possible.

“This is an opportunity for the community to have input, the Community Arts Council, the Downtown BIA so that everybody is kind of on the same page.”

City staff will go back to work, creating the policy with the hopes of bringing it back to the council later this year.