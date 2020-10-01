They may be small in numbers by they raised a large number of food donations for a local food bank.

This past Saturday (September 26th) 30 volunteers assisted the Quesnel Food Drive Committee in picking up much needed non-perishable food items for the Salvation Army.

Trine Armstrong, a member of the Food Drive Committee, said volunteers went around September 21st to 23rd dropping off paper bags throughout the community and were surprised at how much was collected when they did their pickups.

“On Saturday the 26th, our volunteers went out door to door picking up the food from people’s doorsteps all non-perishable food items to the Salvation Army. We collected 6,759 pounds of food for the Salvation Army Food Bank and this is 829 more than last year”.

Armstrong said the Salvation Army was very grateful for the donation that was much needed.

“They were extremely thrilled. Their food bank is empty. This was, I believe our 7th or 8th year doing this, and they are extremely appreciative. It filled up their food bank and they’re so grateful for it”.

Armstrong added that when they were out picking up the donations people that were walking down the road we’re looking in her trunk and were so excited to see all the food that we got and that it was staying local and staying in our community.

Armstrong said this was a BC-wide Thanksgiving Food Drive and thanks everyone in Quesnel for their generosity,