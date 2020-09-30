BC Wildfire Service crews will assist with two ecosystem restoration burns within the Cariboo Fire Centre over the next few weeks.

Information Officer Erin Bull said these prescribed burns will be managed by the ministry’s Ecosystem Restoration Program and could begin as early as tomorrow (Thursday) and continue until Friday October 16th.

Firefighters will closely monitor the fires at all times that will be taking place in the Eniyud Community Forest which is about 15 kilometers northwest of the community of Tatla Lake.

The other will be happening at Joes Lake, about four kilometers southeast of Alkali.

The goals of these prescribed burn projects are to mitigate wildfire risks by reducing accumulations of forest fuels, remove damaging lodgepole pine dwarf mistletoe plants, prepare the site for restoration and support the establishment of a new, healthy stand of young trees.

Bull added that smoke from these fires may be visible from nearby communities and Highway 20.

The decision on when to proceed with burning will depend on weather and site conditions.