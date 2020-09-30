100 Mile House RCMP were contacted by a local business about a male, who is prohibited from driving BC-wide, driving a white, early 2000’s Acrua with a rear spoiler and black hood. The suspect male is well known to 100 Mile House RCMP as being a prohibited driver and having outstanding warrants. The two-door car is believed to be another colour and was likely painted white by the suspect.

An officer in the immediate area located the vehicle within seconds of the call and attempted a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop for police and continued northbound on Highway 97. The officer observed the vehicle driving northbound at a high speed in the southbound lane.

Other officers who were northbound on other calls stopped vehicles driving in the southbound lane to ensure their safety. One officer attempted to spike belt the Acura, but the vehicle avoided the belt and crossed back over into the northbound lane.

Police did not pursue the Acura at any time during the incident.

The suspect was seen wearing a mask, sunglasses, and a grey hoodie at the time of the incident. One officer says there was a passenger in the vehicle.