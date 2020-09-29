Williams Lake RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter in progress early this (Tuesday) morning at 6:42 at a residence in the 5800 block of Robertson Road near Soda Creek.

Inspector Jeff Pelley said the homeowner located a suspect in their home believed to be a thin male, approximately 20 years old wearing a grey hoodie.

The suspect immediately fled and jumped into a vehicle with a second suspect being observed as the driver.

Police said the vehicle is believed to be a dark-colored Dodge SUV with a partial BC Licence plate of ???927

Pelley said the homeowner was not injured and the suspect vehicle is still actively being searched for by General Duty, Traffic Services, Crime Reduction Unit, and Indigenous Policing Services.

Anyone with information about this investigation of the potential suspect(s) identity is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP or Crime Stoppers