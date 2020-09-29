Scott Andrews has been acclaimed the Candidate for the BC NDP for the Cariboo-Chilcotin riding in the upcoming provincial election.

Andrews has previous political experience, he ran federally for the NDP in the Vancouver-Quadra riding in 2015.

In a news release, Andrews said “I’m looking forward to connecting with voters across this region to hear how the BC NDP can continue to support them”.

Andrews joins Lorne Doerkson of the BC Liberals in the race for the Cariboo-Chilcotin riding. The BC Conservatives and BC Greens have yet to announce their candidates.