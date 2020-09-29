The Ministry of Health has finally indicated when front line healthcare workers and others who qualified for special pandemic pay will be getting their money.

Responding to several requests from Vista Radio, it says the funding, an extra four dollars an hour, will begin to flow through employers to employees in early October.

The province says when in early October may vary between employers.

The Ministry says the province has been working as quickly as possible to distribute the Temporary Pandemic Pay, adding that it is coordinating with multiple ministries and hundreds of service providers across B.C.

There are approximately 250 thousand employees who were eligible for the extra pay.

The temporary pandemic pay was for a 16-week period from March 15th to July 4th.