The Cariboo Fire Centre will be allowing Category 2 and 3 open fires effective at noon tomorrow.

This is due to favorable weather conditions and a decreased wildfire risk in the region.

Fire Information Officer Erin Bull said even though they will be allowed again it’s good for the public to check with local governments first.

“They have their own burning restrictions in place so you should always check with your local authorities, the Regional District and Municipalities, before lighting any fire of any size”.

The following activities will be allowed throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre’s jurisdiction:

Category 2 open burning:

• the burning of stubble or grass over an area less than 0.2 hectares

• one or two concurrently burning piles no larger than two meters high by three metres

wide

• the use of sky lanterns

• the use of tiki torches and chimineas

• the use of fireworks, including firecrackers

• the use of burn barrels or burning cages of any size or description

• the use of binary exploding targets (e.g. for target practice)

• the use of air curtain burners (forced-air burning systems)

Category 3 open burning:

• any fire larger than two meters high by three meters wide

• three or more consecutively burning piles no larger than two meters high by three

meters wide

• one or more burning windrows

• burning stubble or grass over an area greater than 0.2 hectares

Bull reminds the public to observe local site conditions and to pay attention to current and predicted weather forecasts.

Anyone wishing to light a Category 3 open fire must obtain a burn registration number ahead of

time by calling 1 888 797-1717.