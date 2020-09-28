***Update September 28th, 2020***

Williams Lake RCMP comfirm Bella Elizabeth Lacroix has been located safe and sound.

(Original story September 23rd, 2020)

The Williams Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating 35-year-old Bella Lacroix.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson said on Sunday, September 13th 2020, at 6:44 pm the Williams Lake RCMP received a 9-1-1 call from a phone associated to Bella.

The circumstances surrounding the call prompted police to check on Bella’s wellbeing.

All attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful.

Saunderson said Bella Lacroix is described as an Indigenous female, 5 foot 6 inches tall, 150 pounds with Brown eyes, Brown shoulder-length hair, and a medium build.

Anyone with any information about Bella Lacroix, where she might be, to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.