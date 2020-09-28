A former Quesnel cowgirl was the overall champion at the Canadian Barrel Racing Championships in Chilliwack over the weekend.

Mariah Mannering won two of the three go rounds, taking first place on both Friday and Saturday.

Her horse “Moonshine” blew a shoe on Sunday and she placed 7th.

Overall though, Mannering won the average.

Two other former Quesnel cowgirls also did well.

Taylor Cherry was the runner-up on Saturday, 4th on Friday and 5th on Sunday.

And Lane Wills was 4th in Sunday’s go round.