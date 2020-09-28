It was a record year for Tim Horton’s Smile Cookie Campaign.

From September 14th to 20th, the event raised over ten and a half million dollars country-wide surpassing last year’s total by roughly $760,000.

In the Cariboo, the Tim Horton’s in Quesnel raised $4,000, the Williams Lake location $6,000 and 100 Mile House raised the most with $6,127.

All monies raised were donated to local charities in each Cariboo community.