The 100 Mile House Old Timers Hockey Association season is set to begin in October, but the league needs more players to start.

The league is set to start on October 18, but only 15 players have registered so far. League President Matt Giroday says more are expected to register, and many players wait until the last minute to register.

The league is for those aged 35 and up, but may open to those younger. Giroday says the league is looking at caliber rather than age. “I’ve had a couple of people under the age of 35 come to me and ask me about that, and I’ve been telling them just to go ahead and register,” Giroday says, “If you’re an average player under the age of 35 we are welcoming that skillset.”

COVID-19 guidelines are in place for the league to ensure everyone’s safety.

Fees for the league have increased since previous years, a full season is $450, but only $350 for a half-season. The deadline to register is October 8th.