The Cariboo Regional District is Considering using an Alternative Approval Process for a 10-year financing arrangement to replace a fire truck at the Lac La Hache Volunteer fire department. Lac La Hache residents and property owners are invited to join a phone-in public meeting Tuesday, September from 7:00 to 8:00 PM to learn more about the process.

Phone Number: 1-888-433-2192 or 778-945-1044

Access Code: 8761127

*phone-in will be extended past 8pm if there are speakers still waiting to address the meeting.