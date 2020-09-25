Residents in Williams Lake are generally supportive of the micro-cannabis manufacturing facility and farm-gate retail outlet being built in the City.

The City of Williams Lake conducted a public consultation survey to seek the input of residents’ on plans by Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) and Sugar Cane Cannabis to build the facility and outlet.

The survey, which saw around 400 people participate, did find some concerns by residents, such as land use, possible odour, and environmental issues. WLFN and Sugar Cane Cannabis reassured that these issues were addressed in the design stage, and the facility will comply with federal Health Canada standards.

Although the City has no authority to regulate development on reserve lands, the survey was conducted to seek residents’ input, as the lands are entirely embedded within the City boundaries.

The survey was conducted from June 26 to July 22.