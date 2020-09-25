Street paving set to start in Williams Lake
Street paving work in Williams Lake is underway as crews started work earlier this month.
There has been an increase of 40 percent more streets, in this year’s paving program due to cost savings on the projects.
A total of 10 streets have been selected this year, and crews have started on 11th and 12th Avenue.
Streets to be repaved include portions of:
- 11th Avenue
- 12th Avenue
- Moxon Place
- Slater Street
- Midnight Drive
- Moon Avenue
- Atwood Place
- Ogden Street
- Pigeon Avenue
- 2nd Avenue North
During paving activities, traffic delays and detours will occur, and residents are asked to use caution when near construction areas and obey all traffic control personnel, signs, and devices.
The street paving contract was awarded to Key West Asphalt, and the City is looking for all streets to be completed by mid-October.