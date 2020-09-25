Street paving work in Williams Lake is underway as crews started work earlier this month.

There has been an increase of 40 percent more streets, in this year’s paving program due to cost savings on the projects.

A total of 10 streets have been selected this year, and crews have started on 11th and 12th Avenue.

Streets to be repaved include portions of:

11th Avenue

12th Avenue

Moxon Place

Slater Street

Midnight Drive

Moon Avenue

Atwood Place

Ogden Street

Pigeon Avenue

2nd Avenue North

During paving activities, traffic delays and detours will occur, and residents are asked to use caution when near construction areas and obey all traffic control personnel, signs, and devices.

The street paving contract was awarded to Key West Asphalt, and the City is looking for all streets to be completed by mid-October.