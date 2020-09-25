Williams Lake residents may have noticed a new vehicle traveling around town over the last few weeks.

The Salvation Army has a specialized truck to help with their food donation pickups.

Family Services and Community Outreach Director, Tamara Robinson explained how it rolled into their possession.

“So this was an opportunity that was made possible through Walmart Foundation through capacity boost grant with Food Banks Canada and so this was a grant we had applied for and through that, we were awarded $45,000 for the purchase of a new vehicle”.

Robinson went on to explain how this particular vehicle is helping them out

“This vehicle is fully equipped with a bulkhead as well as refrigeration unit and so this vehicle will allow us to safely and efficiently pick up our daily donations from grocery stores within Williams Lake as well as being able to travel out of town to pick up goods and transport them safely without breaking the cold chain”.

Robinson added that they’ve had this specialized vehicle for over a month and have really noticed a difference in the amount of food they’re able to pick up and the ability to keep it cool.

Before the vehicle’s arrival, Robinson said they were relying on cooling blankets to make sure that their food didn’t reach any critical limit whereas now they can make that it’s staying fresh for the entire time it’s traveling.