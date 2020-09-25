The Cariboo-Chilcotin School District will have some extra money this year after being unable to spend its last year.

The district underspent its 2019-2020 Aboriginal Education targeted funds that total over $547,000.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district could not experience as many First Nations cultural events at schools in the spring as in previous years.

These funds will be carried forward and added to the 2020-2021 Aboriginal Education targeted funds and help the district with its different initiatives.