RCMP pulled over a GMC Sierra pulling a tiny home loaded on a custom trailer. along Highway 97 near 100 Mile House.

The officer on patrol noted several concerns about the trailer, including defects in the welds of the trailer, and the trailer had four axels, which is illegal in BC. The trailer was also seen to be buckling under the weight of the tiny home.

A Commercial Vehicle Inspector was called to the scene and a full inspection was completed. The inspector found severe buckling on the trailer, safety chains on the trailer were not attached properly, and the entire setup was found to be over legal height allowances for normal highway operations, amongst other concerns.

The driver of the truck was noted to have no heavy endorsement on his license as well. The trailer was impounded by CVSE and numerous violations were served to the driver.

This investigation is ongoing bt CRTS with the assistance of CVSE.