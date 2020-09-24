The City of Williams Lake is looking to upgrade a part of the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

The City is applying for a grant to the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program’s Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure fund for the City’s arena dressing room expansion project.

The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex’s Arena Dressing Room Expansion has been identified as a priority for expanding the City’s recreation department’s potential service offerings and prominence.

This grant is a 73.33% matching funds grant and would have to be considered for the 2021 Capital Plan budget is approved.

The total estimated value of this project value is $1.86 million.

The expansion would act as a community amenity improvement that may work to attract potential new residents to the area and increase the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex’s capacity to provide support services in times of emergency need.

This would improve social quality through access to new recreation opportunities and economic growth by offering new programs and potentially attracting a Junior B team to the region.