The North-South Interconnector in Quesnel was a topic of discussion last week between Mayor Bob Simpson and then Premier John Horgan.

Simpson says it took place on Wednesday prior to the writ being dropped…

“The Premier had been briefed by the Minister of Transportation because the ministry has accepted that as a reasonable and realistic plan and I was able to lobby the Premier for the next stage funding.”

Simpson says that is for an intermediate stage between that being accepted by the Ministry and then going and hopefully getting the money from the Federal Government to build it…

“And that’s the more fulsome design and business case, that is going to take some money from the province to do that, so I did get a commitment that that would be considered going into the next year’s budget but of course we’re now in election mode and we have to see what happens.”

The proposed North-South Interconnector would involve the replacement of the bridges over the Quesnel River and the railway tracks, as well as a four-lane piece of highway to connect those bridges to two mile flat.