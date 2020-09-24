RCMP say they were called to a home invasion near Back Valley Road near 100 Mile House around 5:30 the morning of Friday, September 18th.

The occupants of the home reported one invader, a male, approximately 6 feet tall and wearing a balaclava, entered the home with a firearm. The three occupants say the invader fired three shots towards them as they ran back into their rooms. The suspects then stole a 2020 Honda Civic belonging to one of the occupants and fled the scene. The occupants reported only one suspect, but RCMP believe at least two people were involved based on evidence at the scene.

One of the occupants of the home was found to be an American without the proper authorization to be in Canada. The individual was detained by the Canadian Border Service Agency and returned to the United States a few days later.

Police located a large cannabis grow-op on the premises determined to be legal. RCMP believe this was an isolated incident related to the grow-op.

The investigation is ongoing.