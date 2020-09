Williams Lake RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance.

Staff Sargeant Del Byron said yesterday afternoon just after 1 Police were called in relation to a theft of a Red 2014 Kia Rio license plate 50HJN0 from the 600 block of Carson Drive in Williams Lake.

If anyone has any information they are asked to contact the Williams Lake Detachment 1-250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers.