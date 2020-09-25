After months of being closed, the 100 Mile House Library is opening its doors to the public again, but some changes will be in effect.

Patrons will be greeted at the door with hand sanitizer and will be given directions on where and how to use the facility. The biggest change to the facility will see patrons having to take their reading materials home. Librarian Shelby Powell says many people would come to the library to use the wifi, or read newspapers, and they will not be able to do so anymore. “We don’t have any furniture in the library right now, so you can’t come to stay for a visit,” Powells says, “I would say 50% of people that come into the library used to stick around for about 30 minutes or so.”

The library will be open from Tuesday to Saturday from 11 AM until 4 PM. The first hour the library is open on each day will be reserved for seniors.