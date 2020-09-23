The Cariboo Regional District will be allocating money for a project in 100 Mile House.

The CRD’s joint committee received emails of support from several community members and has allotted up to $10,000 to build an outdoor rink in 100 Mile House.

In her letter of support for the project, 100 Mile House resident Nadaya McNeil said that the rink would benefit the whole community.

“There is a significant amount of interest and demand for more family-oriented activities and facilities within 100 Mile. We’d like to see an outdoor skating rink within 100 Mile House this season, as many other towns our size offer this to their residents,” she said. “As someone who has lived here my whole life, I think we can all agree that 100 Mile is in need of more projects, amenities, events, etc. that go toward inspiring our residents to love where we live.”

The money has been allocated from the 2020 budget and will be included in the 2021 capital plan.