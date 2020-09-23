A project to fix the South Cariboo’s airport has entered the next stage.

The airport’s runway is experiencing a loss of aggregate, leading to a gradual deterioration of the surface. A full runway overlay is required to preserve the runway’s long-term viability and promote safety at the Airport.

The South Cariboo Regional airport has the longest runway in the south Cariboo and is the primary gateway to the area for large commercial aircraft and tourism and private flights. The airport is also the area’s main access point for RCMP flights, firefighting aircraft, forest fire surveillance and medical evacuation flights.

A runway overlay will help ensure the Airport continues to provide the reliability of movement that will support the south Cariboo’s attractiveness to businesses and investors, providing local and regional economic benefits, as well as supporting safety for all airport users.

The Cariboo Regional District approved to support the project and will now send a request to the District of 100 Mile House for a letter of support, and then the project application will go before the board.

If it t passes at the board meeting, the next step will be to apply for $2 million in funding from the Canada Infrastructure Program.

The project in total is estimated to cost $4.5 million.