(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

BC Health officials confirmed 91 new cases of COVID-19 today (Wednesday), with 7 of those in Northern Health and four more in Interior Health.

The totals are now 273 in the north and 515 for the Interior since the pandemic began.

Northern Health has had 29 cases since last Friday.

There are 1,376 active cases in BC, 62 are in hospital and 18 are in intensive care.

No more people died, as the death toll remains at 227.

With 6,769 people recovered, the recovery rate has been boosted to 80%.

There are no new community or health care facility outbreaks but 3,368 people under active public health monitoring.

9 health care facilities are currently dealing with outbreaks, all of which are in the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health regions.

“New cases and clusters of COVID-19 remain higher than where we would like them to be,” explained Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry.

REGION BREAKDOWN:

273 (+7) – Northern Health

515 (+4) – Interior Health

3,016 -(+32) Vancouver Coastal Health

4,302 (+48) – Fraser Health

203 (=) – Island Health

86 (=) – Outside of Canada