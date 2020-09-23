After seven years of sitting empty, the 100 Mile House Junior High School will be torn down.

The building has had its share of problems since it was closed, many of the systems are shut down, while others are failing. School Board officials say there were squatters in the school at some points as well.

The school was closed in June of 2013, and junior high students moved over to Peter Skene Ogden Secondary. The gym of the school was used for a brief period of time after that when renovations were being done to Peter Skene Ogden.

As of now, there are no plans to replace the school, and junior high students will continue to attend class at Peter Skene Ogden.

The Cariboo-Chilcotin School District will relinquish control of the building next week, and preparations for the teardown will begin.