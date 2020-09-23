A 27-year old man, accused of firing off shots near the Diamonds and Dust Entertainment Lounge, has been sentenced in provincial court in Williams Lake.

27-year old Darcy John William was given time served, which amounted to 50 days in jail, and 12 months probation.

William pled guilty to a charge of Possession of an Imitation Weapon for Dangerous Purpose back in December of last year.

Several other charges, including Unlawfully Discharging a Firearm, were stayed.

Williams Lake RCMP were called to the business on Oliver Street in the early morning hours of April 25th of 2019

Police said at the time that there was an altercation inside Diamonds and Dust involving two male suspects with firearms that eventually spilled out onto the street.

No one was hurt.