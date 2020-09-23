The month of August proved to be the worst month for COVID-19 cases in B.C. so far.

Over 1,600 cases were reported, which was over 30 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in the province at the time.

In the Cariboo region, the number of cases almost doubled according to numbers released by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

A total of seven cases were confirmed in August. Two were confirmed in Quesnel and the Cariboo/Chilcotin regions, one in 100 Mile House, and two in the South Cariboo regions.

As of August 31, Quesnel has now had three confirmed cases, the Cariboo/Chilcotin has had five total cases, the 100 Mile House region has two, and the South Cariboo region has seven cases.

So far in September, only Quesnel has had confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Cariboo region.