The annual Take Back the Night Walk will be taking place in Williams Lake.

Community Liaison for the Womens Contact Society, Eileen Alberton said in the past they usually hold a walk followed by an event at Boitanio Park but this years will be done virtually due to COVID-19…

“Since we can’t do that this year what we’ve done is instead is have a virtual march where people can get a group of friends together that are in their own “bubble” and they can do a little walk and they can go find our banner on the fence by Rona and take a selfie next to it and then post it on Instagram at hashtag VIPWLBC”.

Alberton explained the reason behind the event…

“To increase the awareness of violence and to just make people think about it and realize that violence happens anywhere. It starts as bullying in school, and it can happen between boyfriend and girlfriend and vice versa, it can be in our homes where people throw things and yell at each other. It can be at work where people are mean to a certain employee”.

Alberton added that groups planning to partake in the virtual walk should adhere to the COVID-19 protocol that if they’re not in each other’s “bubble” to stay at least 6 feet apart, and they can take a picture with our banner wearing a mask that shows you’re doing your part to help stop the spread of COVID so actually it would a have a double whammy.

Anyone interested in taking part in this year’s virtual Take Back the Night walk in Williams Lake can do it anytime between now and Friday.

For more information, you can call Eileen Alberton 250-392-4118