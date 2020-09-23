The Provincial Election called by Premier John Horgan is just over a month away. The call came on Monday, and the election is scheduled for October 24th.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett says there are other concerns and pressing matters the government should be focusing on. “We should be worried about health”, Barnett says, “We’ve got senior citizens who have been locked up for seven months with no plan to see their loved ones other than for thirty minutes a week”.

With a snap election being called, BC residents may not be fully aware of the alternatives they have to voting at a polling station. “Many of these people don’t know they can get a mail-in ballot, many of these people don’t have computers”, Barnett explains, “it’s going to be a very different election, and it’s going to be difficult to get the message out.

You can find more information on how to cast your ballot this fall at the Elections BC Website