(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

BC has reached a total of 8,304 COVID-19 cases after 96 more were identified today (Tuesday).

Northern Health recorded 11 new cases, raising the region’s total to 266.

Interior Health’s total went up by three to 511 since the pandemic began.

There are 1,465 active cases, 61 of which are in hospital and 22 are in intensive care.

The province sees 522 less active cases in the province since yesterday (Monday).

With no new deaths reported, the death toll stays at 277, and the recovery rate increases to 79%.

There are no new community outbreaks, but with one new health care outbreak in Vancouver, there are now 16 active health care outbreaks.

“The start of fall is the time for all of us to regroup and reset our COVID-19 routines, and ready ourselves for the colder, wetter months ahead,” said Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

REGION BREAKDOWN

266 (+11) – Northern Health

511 (+3) – Interior Health

2,984 -(+39) Vancouver Coastal Health

4,254 (+43) – Fraser Health

203 (=) – Island Health

86 (=) – Outside of Canada