Williams Lake RCMP responded to a report last night at 6:27 of a semi trailer that caught fire on the side of Highway 97 near Blue Lake Road.

RCMP Corporal Fraser Bjornson said emergency services attended the scene and determined no one was injured.

The flat deck trailer was carrying a load of finished lumber and the fire appeared to have started as a result of the trailer brakes over-heating.

Bjornson said Highway 97 was completely closed for approximately one and a half hours and was opened to alternating traffic after the initial closure.