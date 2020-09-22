The Superintendent of the Quesnel School District says they have been working closely with Northern Health since Friday in the aftermath of a positive COVID-19 test at Quesnel Junior School.

We asked Sue-Ellen Miller what she would tell parents of students at that school…

“One of the things that we can say is that the safety plan was followed and because of this additional cases will be very low, and that’s the information that went home to parents. We know that that makes people very anxious and is a concern for families, but we want to assure them that we are following our health and safety plans, and with that that is what will help keep the risk in the school low.”

Miller says they know that parents and students may be felling anxious…

“There has been a number of calls to QJS yes, parents just seeking whatever information they can get or providing information from their own perspective, so ya there has been a number of calls at the school level.”

Miller says any students that came into contact with this individual will have been notified by Northern Health directly…

“We don’t do the notification, so if a student was a direct contact with the individual who tests positive for COVID-19 then that person would be contacted directly from someone at Northern Health. They are the people that create those contact lists, and then they call people directly and give them the information they need and tell them how they proceed from that point, they give them instructions on what to do next.”

Miller says she can’t confirm if there have been any other positive tests as the District doesn’t get that information.

She says the issue is also being addressed at the school level as well to make sure that everyone is on high alert when it comes to following all of the safety protocols.