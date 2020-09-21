Coralee Oakes calls it an absolute abandonment by Premier John Horgan and the NDP…

“With the increase of COVID-19 cases, even in the Cariboo, that we’ve been experiencing, now is the time for leadership, now is the time where we need a government working 24-7 and for John Horgan to suggest that we haven’t had the stability in government is disingenuous, it is wrong.”

Oakes insists that there has been cooperation by all of the parties.

She says the province needs leadership right now…

“It is critically important right now heading into the fall that we have a government working 24-7 to ensure the health and safety and economic stability of British Columbia. Not only to we need a Minister of Education and a Minister of Health but we need a Premier going to Ottawa and fighting for us federally to make sure that dollars are coming to the province.”

Oakes says the NDP should have stuck with the fixed election date of October 24th of next year…

“By that time, when you listen to Doctor Bonnie Henry and all of the health experts, a year from now we will have a much better idea of, hopefully we will have a vaccine, we will have gone through a year so we’ll understand what to expect with this fall heading into a flu season as well as COVID-19, we’ll have so much more information to help prepare for the safety of our citizens.”

Oakes says there are also some technical issues for candidates as they will have to go out and get their 75 to 100 signatures during a pandemic, and they have to wait for the Elections BC office to open before they can even drop off their packages.