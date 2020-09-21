That was one of three serious firearm calls last week.

The first was on Wednesday, September 16th for a drive by shooting.

Sergeant Richard Weseen says at around midnight a man fell victim to a targeted shooting while he sat in his parked vehicle on the 200 block of Reid Street…

“T he investigation revealed a late model Honda Accord style sedan drove past the victim and the occupants fired one shot from a high powered rifle, narrowly missing the man. The man was not injured and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.”

Weseen says at 2-55 am the following day on the 17th, police received a report that a man entered an apartment building on Abbott Drive with a rifle…

“Security footage revealed the man attempted to hide the firearm in the hallway ceiling tiles. The man was not located upon police arrival, but a loaded SKS assault rifle was seized.”

Weseen says the apartment video surveillance was reviewed, and RCMP were able to identify the man as 23-year old Quesnel resident Lane Elkins.

He was arrested on Friday, September 18th following a brief foot chase and was taken into custody.

And finally, also on Friday, September 18th at 5-46 pm, Weseen says Quesnel RCMP responded to a 911 call that a female was being held against her will in a residence on Allard Street….



“ The police made forced entry to the residence and arrested Sakasinin Charlie-Tom (28 years old). A search warrant was obtained for the residence and the police seized a loaded 12 gauge shotgun and a loaded MP5 assault rifle.”

Charlie-Tom was charged with assault, forcible confinement, and firearm related charges.

He says he also had two outstanding warrants for his arrest out of Prince George.

Weseen says their investigation continues, adding that part of that is to determine if these three incidents are related.

He says the Quesnel RCMP have seized over 17 firearms in the month of September from people associated to the local drug trade.