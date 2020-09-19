The City of Williams Lake is supporting three project applications from the Cariboo to Natural Resources Canada’s Forest Industry Transformation program.

The City will be sending letters of support projects by Dürfeld Log and Timber, Elhdaqox RNG, and Xat’sull Pellets.

Dürfeld Log and Timber’s (DLT) project is to complete the development of an innovative machine and then share the manufacturing technique with educators and local communities. The machine is based on an existing prototype that’s diverse cutting and notching capabilities are applicable to all aspects of log and timber construction.

DLT’s improvements to the prototype represent a significant leap in manufacturing with logs and will dramatically increase the abilities and efficiencies in log construction. The machine is being designed as a mobile unit that could be taken to remote areas.

Elhdaqox RNG’s project is a feasibility study determining available biomass with a target of community heating and power generation and small scale renewable natural gas and Xat’Sull Pellets project is also a feasibility study determining available biomass with a target of community heating and power generation.

The goal of the IFIT program is to facilitate the adoption of transformative technologies, products, and processes by bridging the gap between development and commercialization.